UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Leaders Pledge To Coordinate Efforts On Countering Growing Threats In Eurasia

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

SCO Leaders Pledge to Coordinate Efforts on Countering Growing Threats in Eurasia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will coordinate their efforts on countering growing threats in Eurasia, the declaration of the national leaders of the member states said.

The summit was held online on Tuesday.

"The SCO, as a responsible and influential participant in international efforts to ensure peace and stable development in Eurasia will continue taking coordinated steps to counter growing threats and challenges in the region," the declaration said.

SCO leaders remarked on the increased threat of extremism and terrorism as well as organized crime, cybercrime, and illegal drug trafficking.

Related Topics

Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

48 seconds ago

1 minute ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

28 minutes ago

ADNOC completes first phase of AI predictive maint ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.