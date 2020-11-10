SCO Leaders Pledge to Coordinate Efforts on Countering Growing Threats in Eurasia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will coordinate their efforts on countering growing threats in Eurasia, the declaration of the national leaders of the member states said.

The summit was held online on Tuesday.

"The SCO, as a responsible and influential participant in international efforts to ensure peace and stable development in Eurasia will continue taking coordinated steps to counter growing threats and challenges in the region," the declaration said.

SCO leaders remarked on the increased threat of extremism and terrorism as well as organized crime, cybercrime, and illegal drug trafficking.