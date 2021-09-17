UrduPoint.com

SCO Leaders Sign Dushanbe Declaration Of Organization's 20th Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

SCO Leaders Sign Dushanbe Declaration of Organization's 20th Anniversary

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states signed the Dushanbe Declaration of the 20th SCO Anniversary and 30 more documents, including on launching the procedure for Iran's entry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday following the summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states signed the Dushanbe Declaration of the 20th SCO Anniversary and 30 more documents, including on launching the procedure for Iran's entry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday following the summit.

"I ask you to begin the ceremony of signing the Dushanbe Declaration and other documents of the summit," Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said.

The package of documents submitted for signing included the Dushanbe Declaration; a document approving the 2023-2024 program to jointly counter terrorism, separatism and extremism; a document approving the 2018-2023 anti-drug strategy; a document related to 2022-2023 information security cooperation; and a document launching the procedure of Iran's entry and granting SCO partner status to Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

