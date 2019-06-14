SCO Leaders Slam Meddling in States' Domestic Affairs Under Guise of Anti-Terrorism

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The leaders of member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have slammed as inadmissible meddling in other countries' domestic affairs under the pretext of fighting terrorism and extremism, according to the Bishkek Declaration of the leaders, published on Friday.

"The Member States, stressing that acts of terrorism and extremism cannot be justified, believe it important to take comprehensive measures to intensify efforts against terrorism and its ideology, as well as to determine and eliminate the factors and conditions that promote terrorism and extremism. They note that interfering in other countries' domestic affairs under the pretext of fighting terrorism and extremism as well as using terrorist, extremist and radical groups to achieve one's own mercenary ends is unacceptable," the declaration said.