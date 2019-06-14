UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Leaders Slam Meddling In States' Domestic Affairs Under Guise Of Anti-Terrorism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:12 PM

SCO Leaders Slam Meddling in States' Domestic Affairs Under Guise of Anti-Terrorism

The leaders of member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have slammed as inadmissible meddling in other countries' domestic affairs under the pretext of fighting terrorism and extremism, according to the Bishkek Declaration of the leaders, published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The leaders of member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have slammed as inadmissible meddling in other countries' domestic affairs under the pretext of fighting terrorism and extremism, according to the Bishkek Declaration of the leaders, published on Friday.

"The Member States, stressing that acts of terrorism and extremism cannot be justified, believe it important to take comprehensive measures to intensify efforts against terrorism and its ideology, as well as to determine and eliminate the factors and conditions that promote terrorism and extremism. They note that interfering in other countries' domestic affairs under the pretext of fighting terrorism and extremism as well as using terrorist, extremist and radical groups to achieve one's own mercenary ends is unacceptable," the declaration said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Shanghai Bishkek

Recent Stories

Busy National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-2020 ..

10 minutes ago

US Deputy Secretary Discusses Security With S. Kor ..

5 minutes ago

Court to declare accused proclaimed offender

5 minutes ago

Xi-Imran regular meetings fully reflective of high ..

5 minutes ago

US Likely to Follow Through on Threat to Cancel F- ..

5 minutes ago

Grad Show at NUST displays innovative architecture ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.