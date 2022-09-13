MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Myanmar's application for the status of a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be considered at a meeting of the organization's heads of state on September 15-16, Bakhtiyor Khakimov, the Russian president's special envoy for SCO affairs, told Sputnik.

The summit of the SCO, whose members are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, will be held in 2022 in Samarkand.

"At the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State, Myanmar's application for the status of SCO dialogue partner will be considered," Khakimov said.

"There is no talk of granting membership in the organization," he said.