UrduPoint.com

SCO Leaders To Consider Myanmar's Bid For Dialogue Partner Status - Envoy Khakimov

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 08:40 AM

SCO Leaders to Consider Myanmar's Bid for Dialogue Partner Status - Envoy Khakimov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Myanmar's application for the status of a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be considered at a meeting of the organization's heads of state on September 15-16, Bakhtiyor Khakimov, the Russian president's special envoy for SCO affairs, told Sputnik.

The summit of the SCO, whose members are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, will be held in 2022 in Samarkand.

"At the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State, Myanmar's application for the status of SCO dialogue partner will be considered," Khakimov said.

"There is no talk of granting membership in the organization," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Russia China Uzbekistan Myanmar Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan September Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

8 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

8 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

8 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

8 hours ago
 Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured vil ..

Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured village: Kyiv

8 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Tennis: WTA Chennai results

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.