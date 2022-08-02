SCO Media, Think Tank Forum held in Qingdao

The Chinese city of Qingdao hosted Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Forum entitled Planning a New Vision for the SCO

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese city of Qingdao hosted Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Forum entitled Planning a New Vision for the SCO.

The event was organized by the Centre for Europe and Asia (Renmin Huabao Publishing Corporation) of the China Office of Foreign Language Publication and Distribution in cooperation with the Management Committee of the China-SCO Pilot Free Trade Zone, according to SCO Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The Forum was attended by high-ranking officials, diplomats, academics and media representatives.

SCO Deputy Secretary-General Grigory Logvinov delivered a welcoming address.

The event was divided into three panel sessions including championing openness and development, striving for shared prosperity; maintaining regional security; and promoting media cooperation and unhindered exchange of information.

The parties reaffirmed their intention to work together for the prosperity of the Organisation.