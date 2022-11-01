UrduPoint.com

SCO Member States Advocate Deepening Cooperation With UN - Joint Communique

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) agreed to support the deepening of the SCO's cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations at the 21st meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council on Tuesday, according to a joint communique.

"The heads of delegation supported deepening of cooperation between the SCO and the UN along with its specialized agencies, as well as other international and regional organizations," the document read.

Heads of government from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan attended the meeting via video conference. Observer states Belarus, Iran, Mongolia and Turkmenistan also attended.

