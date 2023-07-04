Open Menu

SCO Member States Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Science, Education

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) intend to enhance their cooperation in science, education, technologies, healthcare as well as the prevention of emergency situations and elimination of their consequences, a joint declaration issued following the SCO summit said on Tuesday.

"The member states intend to increase cooperation in education, science, culture, healthcare, measures to ensure sanitary and epidemiological well-being of people, the prevention and elimination of emergency situations, as well as tourism, sports, contacts between people, especially between women and youth, institutions of people's diplomacy and cultural centers, mass media," the declaration read.

The member states also agreed to declare 2024 the SCO's year of the environment, the document said.

The SCO summit took place in New Delhi in an online format on Tuesday. The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. India and Pakistan were admitted as members in 2017 and Iran this Tuesday.

