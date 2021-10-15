UrduPoint.com

SCO Member States Anti-Terrorist Units Activate Contacts Over Afghanistan - RATS

Special services of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have intensified coordination and exchange of information on countering terrorism as situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) told Sputnik on Friday

Heads of anti-terrorist units of the competent authorities of the SCO member states recently held a meeting in Uzbekistan's Tashkent to discuss recent developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover.

"During the meeting, the delegation heads assessed challenges and threats to the security of the SCO member states in the context of the situation in Afghanistan, exchanged views on topical issues of countering terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as proposals to strengthen cooperation in this area between the competent authorities of the SCO member states," a RATS representative said.

Afghanistan has seen frequent blasts in recent weeks as the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) and affiliated groups stepped up their destabilization efforts. On October 8, around 150 people were killed and 200 others injured in the explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Kunduz blast, for which ISIS claimed responsibility.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse. The group then set up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

