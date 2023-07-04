Open Menu

SCO Member States Call For WTO Reform - New Delhi Declaration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) believe that the World Trade Organization (WTO) needs to be reformed as soon as possible, the SCO's New Delhi Declaration said on Tuesday.

"The member states call for a more effective World Trade Organization (WTO) as a key platform for discussing the international trade agenda and adopting the rules of the multilateral trading system. They emphasize the need for an inclusive reform of the organization as soon as possible, with an emphasis on its development and adaptation to modern economic realities, as well as the effective implementation of monitoring, negotiation and dispute resolution functions," the declaration read.

