SCO Members Adopt Trade, Economic Cooperation Program Through 2035

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Heads of Government Council adopted a new multilateral trade and economic cooperation program through 2035 at a meeting in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Saturday.

The new document was drafted in collaboration with relevant ministries, the SCO Business Council and the SCO Interbank Association.

The paper sets out priority tasks in different spheres, including trade, bank and financial partnership, transport, industry, agriculture, energy, tourism, innovations and cross-regional cooperation, with the main focus on the development of high technology.

Following the results of the meeting, the SCO heads of government adopted a joint communique.

Apart from that, the parties signed the budget for 2020 and adopted a report on the implementation of the current SCO trade and economic cooperation program and the 2018 budget performance report.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also includes four observer states Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are the organization's dialogue partners.