SCO Members Sign Deal On Media Cooperation - Russian Communications Ministry

Sat 15th June 2019

SCO Members Sign Deal on Media Cooperation - Russian Communications Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have concluded a deal on cooperation in the media area at their summit in the Kyrgyz capital, the Russian Ministry of Mass Communications said in a statement.

"The document, particularly, envisages the creation of beneficial conditions for a wide range of mutual distribution of information and mutually beneficial cooperation among editorial offices of member states' media outlets, as well as exchanging professional experience, holding meetings, workshops and conferences in the media area and mutual assistance in broadcasting tv and radio programs, operations of correspondent offices, training human resources, etc," the statement, published on the ministry's website late on Friday, read.

The agreement was signed by Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

From the Russian side, the deal was signed by Mass Communications Deputy Minister Alexey Volin.

Volin noted that the intensity of Russia's cooperation with SCO member differed from country to country. The official expressed hope that such joint activities would be activated by the new deal.

The presidents of the SCO countries - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan - met in Bishkek on Friday to discuss cooperation among SCO member states, common threats and challenges, as well as topical international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the middle East.

Twenty-two documents were signed as a result of the meeting.

