UrduPoint.com

SCO Members Studying Use Of Local Currencies In Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:27 PM

SCO members studying use of local currencies in settlement

Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are studying using local currency settlement while exchanging experience in financial areas, a move that experts said will be helpful to fend off US dollar hegemony

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are studying using local Currency settlement while exchanging experience in financial areas, a move that experts said will be helpful to fend off US Dollar hegemony.

The SCO disclosed the plan in a document it rolled out during the 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State. The meeting was held in the Tajik capital Dushanbe amid the 20th anniversary of its founding.

Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute of Wuhan University, said that use of local currencies could help the SCO member countries to bypass potential US sanctions, thus securing the region's financial safety.

"By extending local currency settlements, SCO countries would lower the risk of being punished by the US via financial means, such as freezing US dollar assets involved in SCO countries' trade", Dong told the Global Times.

According to Dong, China and Russia are among the SCO members that are especially vulnerable to such risks, given the hostile political relations between them and the US at the current time. This, plus China and Russia's close ties and their large trading volume, would make local currency settlement easier to implement.

The SCO also agreed to expand the possibilities for exchanging experience in areas like national credit card systems and financial monitoring, as well as enhancing the role of the SCO in securing financial and economic cooperation, the document noted.

The SCO will also strive to create favorable conditions for developing the financial services market, attracting investment and strengthening interaction between local financial markets.

Set up in June 2001, the SCO is a permanent intergovernmental organization that comprises eight member states including China, India, Kazakhstan and Russia.

Related Topics

India Dollar Russia China Wuhan Dushanbe Kazakhstan June Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

1 hour ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

1 hour ago
 SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.