SCO Ministers Approve Energy Cooperation Framework - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Energy ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have approved an energy cooperation framework, emphasizing the need for an implementation blueprint, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

At the meeting, which took place via teleconference, the ministers exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues, and supported Tajikistan's proposal to create a new SCO cooperation mechanism ” the Council of Energy Ministers.

"The ministers also approved the concept of energy cooperation and noted the importance of developing a plan to implement it," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The participants also agreed to create a permanent working group on energy cooperation and discussed holding its first online meeting before the end of the year, according to the statement.

Russia was represented at the meeting by Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov.