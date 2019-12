No serious violations were found during Uzbekistan's lower parliamentary house elections, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) monitoring mission said Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) No serious violations were found during Uzbekistan's lower parliamentary house elections, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) monitoring mission said Monday.

On Sunday, the Central Asian nation held parliamentary elections with a 71.

1 percent voter turnout.

"The SCO monitory mission finds the elections to Uzbekistan's [lower] parliamentary house to have been free, legitimate, democratic ... no violations that would undermine the election results have been found," the mission's head, SCO Deputy Secretary-General Xie Xiaoyong, said.