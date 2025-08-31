SCO Museum Exhibition Opens In Beijing, Showcasing Treasures From Pakistan, Beyond
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The exhibition "Collections from Museums of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States" opened in National Museum of China, Beijing, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China. The exhibition will run until November 16, 2025, and features rare cultural relics spanning thousands of years of history from across the SCO region.
Among the highlights from Pakistan are unique artifacts from the late Neolithic period, including a globular pot painted with geometric motifs and a gray ware shallow bowl adorned with swirling fish and water plants. Visitors are also drawn to an intricately carved seal of the Indus Civilization, believed to have been used in trade, offering evidence of advanced commerce and administrative systems.
The exhibition also brings forward the artistic legacy of Gandhara, renowned for its fusion of Buddhist traditions with Hellenistic influences. A striking Buddha head from Taxila demonstrates fine craftsmanship with wavy hair, elongated earlobes, and serene downcast eyes.
Equally compelling is a Jain ritual tank from the Islamabad Museum collection, decorated with birds, oil lamps, and snakes, symbolizing cosmology and the balance of natural elements, CEN reported.
Chinese visitors said, "The exhibition is a window into the shared history of our region. Seeing these masterpieces up close not only deepens our understanding of Pakistan's cultural heritage but also highlights the Silk Road connections that continue to unite our nations."
Aman Ullah, Director General of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Pakistan, said that there are ten unique artifacts selected from National Museum in Islamabad to reflect all evolutionary and historical eras in Pakistan. He added that there are a lot of linkages between China and Pakistan as culturally rich countries with and long history of their culture and traditions.
APP/asg
