SCO National Film Festival To Be Held In Chongqing, China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The 2025 SCO National Film Festival, co-hosted by National Film Bureau and Chongqing People's Government, will be held in Chongqing, China, from June 23 to 27.
The five-day festival will be sponsored Chongqing Film Bureau and Chongqing Yongchuan People's government.
This year marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of the world film and the 120th anniversary of Chinese film. In this special year, the SCO National Film Festival will be held in China again after seven years. Through the universal artistic language of film, the SCO Film Festival will breathe life into the vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness in SCO countries.
Recently, Mao Yu, Deputy Director of the National Film Bureau, proposed three initiatives: First, to further open the Chinese film market and encourage Chinese film distribution enterprises, outstanding films from films participating will be bought and introduced in the film festivals to be broadcast in cinemas or television stations.
Second, the SCO National Youth Film Talent Exchange Program will be launched to provide training for young people in SCO countries interested in filmmaking.
Third, a "Union of Film Producers Associations of SCO countries" will be established to strengthen cooperation and exchanges among SCO countries in the field of film in a comprehensive and deep-level manner, build a professional and efficient communication platform, and promote practical cooperation.
It is reported that this SCO national film festival will establish 12 awards for best film, best director, best screenplay, best actress, best supporting role, best actor, best supportive role, best music, best art, best photography, best editing, and special awards by the jury.
The jury consists of each member state and observer state recommending a film industry figure, and the jury will be chaired by Ren Zhonglun, a renowned Chinese film producer, screenwriter and professor.
The LOGO, main vision and trophy design of the festival were also officially announced.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd55 seconds ago
-
SCO National Film Festival to be held in Chongqing, China1 minute ago
-
Papal conclave: a painstaking voting process3 hours ago
-
Abuse scandals, disunity and diplomacy the new pope's challenges3 hours ago
-
Thunder sweep past Grizzlies in NBA playoffs, Cavs on brink3 hours ago
-
Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change3 hours ago
-
Surridge scores four as Nashville smash seven past Chicago3 hours ago
-
Diplomacy likely to trump geography in choice of new pope3 hours ago
-
Austria trials DNA testing to uncover honey fraud3 hours ago
-
Maligned by Trump, White House reporters hold subdued annual gala3 hours ago
-
Trump trade war pushes firms to consider stockpiling3 hours ago
-
Continuity or rupture: what direction for the next pope?3 hours ago