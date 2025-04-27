SCO National Film Festival to be held in Chongqing, China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The 2025 SCO National Film Festival, co-hosted by National Film Bureau and Chongqing People's Government, will be held in Chongqing, China, from June 23 to 27.

The five-day festival will be sponsored Chongqing Film Bureau and Chongqing Yongchuan People's government.

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of the world film and the 120th anniversary of Chinese film. In this special year, the SCO National Film Festival will be held in China again after seven years. Through the universal artistic language of film, the SCO Film Festival will breathe life into the vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness in SCO countries.

Recently, Mao Yu, Deputy Director of the National Film Bureau, proposed three initiatives: First, to further open the Chinese film market and encourage Chinese film distribution enterprises, outstanding films from films participating will be bought and introduced in the film festivals to be broadcast in cinemas or television stations.

Second, the SCO National Youth Film Talent Exchange Program will be launched to provide training for young people in SCO countries interested in filmmaking.

Third, a "Union of Film Producers Associations of SCO countries" will be established to strengthen cooperation and exchanges among SCO countries in the field of film in a comprehensive and deep-level manner, build a professional and efficient communication platform, and promote practical cooperation.

It is reported that this SCO national film festival will establish 12 awards for best film, best director, best screenplay, best actress, best supporting role, best actor, best supportive role, best music, best art, best photography, best editing, and special awards by the jury.

The jury consists of each member state and observer state recommending a film industry figure, and the jury will be chaired by Ren Zhonglun, a renowned Chinese film producer, screenwriter and professor.

The LOGO, main vision and trophy design of the festival were also officially announced.

APP/asg