SCO Not Directed Against Other States, International Organizations - Declaration

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states confirmed that the SCO is not directed against other countries and international organizations, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"Member states reaffirm that the SCO is not directed against other states and international organizations and is open to broad cooperation with them in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the SCO Charter and international law, based on consideration of mutual interests," the declaration read.

The member states also reaffirmed their commitment to building a more democratic, just and multipolar world order, the document said.

Additionally, the SCO member states said that they will make every effort to strengthen security and stability, as well as to ensure sustainable development in the area of the organization.