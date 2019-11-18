- Home
- World
- News
- SCO Observer Mission Concludes Belarus' General Elections "Transparent, Democratic" - Head
SCO Observer Mission Concludes Belarus' General Elections "Transparent, Democratic" - Head
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:17 PM
Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Xie Xiaoyong said on Monday that the SCO election observer mission did not record any gross irregularities during the parliamentary elections in Belarus and declared them to have been "transparent and democratic
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Xie Xiaoyong said on Monday that the SCO election observer mission did not record any gross irregularities during the parliamentary elections in Belarus and declared them to have been "transparent and democratic.
"
Belarus held elections to the parliament's lower house on Sunday.
"The mission declares that Belarus' elections corresponded to the country's constitution and international standards. The mission did not record any violations," the mission head said, adding that the observers only recorded minor technical irregularities that could not have effected election results.�