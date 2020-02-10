UrduPoint.com
SCO Observers Praise Azerbaijani Parliamentary Elections As Democratic, Transparent

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 12:03 PM

SCO Observers Praise Azerbaijani Parliamentary Elections as Democratic, Transparent

Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, were legitimate, transparent and democratic, the head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s observer mission has said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, were legitimate, transparent and democratic, the head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s observer mission has said.

"The mission recognizes the elections as legitimate, transparent, credible and democratic," SCO Deputy Secretary-General Sherali Jonon said at a press conference on Monday.

With 87 percent of the votes counted, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, is getting up to 65 out of the total 125 mandates.

