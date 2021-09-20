The head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) observer mission assessed Russia's parliamentary vote as competitive, noting that no complaints about the election campaign coverage were recorded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) observer mission assessed Russia's parliamentary vote as competitive, noting that no complaints about the election campaign coverage were recorded.

"The elections were held on a broad competitive basis, with active participation of civil society representatives and with favorable conditions for voters to make an independent and well-informed choice. During the period of its activity, the mission received no complaints or comments about the election campaign coverage," SCO observer mission chief Tynchtyk Shainazarov told the Russian Central Election Commission on Monday.