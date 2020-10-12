The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) observers qualified on Monday Tajikistan's presidential vote, which resulted in President Emomali Rahmon's re-election with over 90 percent, as free, open and legitimate, with no violations registered

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) observers qualified on Monday Tajikistan's presidential vote, which resulted in President Emomali Rahmon's re-election with over 90 percent, as free, open and legitimate, with no violations registered.

"The mission recognizes the election of the Tajik president as open, free and legitimate. The election was held ...

in the atmosphere of an open and transparent electoral campaign, with active engagement of civic society representatives and favorable conditions enabling citizens to make an independent and conscious choice," the SCO observer mission said in a statement.

The SCO mission added it had not recorded any violations during the vote and had not received any complaints.

The observer mission also praised the media coverage of the election campaign.