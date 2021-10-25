UrduPoint.com

SCO Observers Say Presidential Vote In Uzbekistan Was Democratic, No Violations Recorded

SCO Observers Say Presidential Vote in Uzbekistan Was Democratic, No Violations Recorded

The presidential election in Uzbekistan was legitimate and democratic in line with the national legislation, no violations were registered, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Deputy Secretary-General Yerik Ashimov, who headed the SCO observer mission, said on Monday

"The SCO observer mission states that the election of the Uzbek president was in line with requirements outlined in the national legislation and the international obligation, it was free, legitimate and democratic. No violations casting doubt over the vote results were recorded," Ashimov said at a briefing.

