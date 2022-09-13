SCO Offers Real Alternative to Western-Centric Structures, Mechanisms - Kremlin Aide

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) offers a real alternative to Western-centric structures and mechanisms, all members of the organization are committed to the formation of a more democratic multipolar world order, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

"We believe that the SCO offers a real alternative to Western-centric structures and mechanisms, since all members of the SCO are committed to the formation of a more representative, democratic, just and multipolar world order, which is based on the universally recognized principles of international law," he told reporters.

"The SCO includes countries with different cultural and civilizational traditions, different foreign policy guidelines, models of national development. However, work within this organization is built on the principles of equality, on the principles of mutual benefit, respect for sovereignty, refusal to interfere in internal affairs, which allowed to turn the SCO into an effective and influential mechanism for multilateral cooperation in a small period on a historical scale," Ushakov stressed.

The SCO summit will be held in Samarkand from September 15-16.