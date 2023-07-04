Open Menu

SCO Opposes Interference In Affairs Of Countries Under Pretext Of Fighting Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) oppose interference in domestic affairs of other countries under the pretext of fighting against terrorism and extremism, the SCO's New Delhi declaration, which was adopted on Tuesday, said.

New Delhi hosted the SCO summit on Tuesday.

"Member states note the inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of states under the pretext of countering terrorism and extremism, as well as the unacceptability of using terrorist, extremist and radical groups for personal gain," the declaration read.

According to the declaration, the SCO countries will strive to develop common principles and approaches to the formation of a single list of terrorist organizations

