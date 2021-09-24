UrduPoint.com

SCO Peace Mission Drills Confirm Readiness To Repel Threats From Afghanistan - Military

SCO Peace Mission Drills Confirm Readiness to Repel Threats From Afghanistan - Military

DONGUZ TESTING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) , Russia, September 24 (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) counter-terrorism drills Peace Mission 2021 confirmed the joint forces' readiness to repel potential threats emanating from Afghanistan, Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin, the commander of Russia's Central Military District, said on Friday.

"The focus of the drills was conditioned by the growing tensions in the Central Asian region, caused by terrorist threats, primarily those emanating from Afghanistan.

Thanks to the effectiveness of the created joint control system, all the tasks were successfully implemented and the servicemen showed a high level of training on the battlefield. The results of the practical stage of the drills testify to readiness of the multinational group of forces for joint actions to eliminate bandit formations and neutralize terrorist threats," Lapin said upon the completion of the military exercise, which he said was the biggest in the SCO history, involving over 5,000 servicemen and over 1,200 units of weapons and equipment.

