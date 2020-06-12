SCO Proposes to Create Council for Fighting Epidemics on Territories of Member States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Secretariat, the main executive body of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), has proposed to create a coordinating council dedicated to countering epidemics on territories of its member states, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020)

According to Norov, the secretariat helped Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group organize an educational workshop on how to fight COVID-19 in May. Health experts from the SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners have participated in the workshop.

"In addition, the SCO secretariat proposed the creation of a coordinating council on jointly combating the epidemic threats in the organization's territory," the secretary-general told reporters, adding that the members of the organization are currently reviewing the proposal.

Norov also said that the SCO will continue actively working on health issues, and health ministers of the organization will most likely meet in late June.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general also told reporters that the SCO is carefully assessing the developments in Afghanistan, which received an observer status in 2012. Norov said that the SCO calls for international cooperation between "all countries with interest [in Afghanistan] and international organizations, with the United Nations holding the central coordinating role, in order to stabilize and develop this country."

Moreover, Norov addressed the situation in Hong Kong, and urged "external powers" to refrain from meddling in China's internal affairs.

The SCO was established in 2001. The intergovernmental organization comprises eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In addition to Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are also SCO's observer states.