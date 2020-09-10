SCO Rapidly Responds to New Acute Challenges, Including Those Related to COVID-19 - Putin

The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are rapidly responding to new acute challenges, including those related to overcoming the social, political, trade and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are rapidly responding to new acute challenges, including those related to overcoming the social, political, trade and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The SCO has shown in practice its ability to quickly respond to emerging new acute challenges.

We are making concerted efforts to overcome political, trade, economic, and social consequences of the spread of the coronavirus," Putin said at a meeting with the SCO foreign ministers, which took place in the format of a video conference.

He added that "acting on the principles of equality and mutual consideration of interests," the member countries were striving to "jointly search for solutions to pressing issues on the world agenda", to closely coordinate foreign policy, including in the UN and other international formats.