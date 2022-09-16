SCO Says Important to Create Inclusive Government in Afghanistan - Samarkand Declaration

(@FahadShabbir)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) consider it important to create an inclusive government in Afghanistan, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

"The member states consider it extremely important to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of representatives of all ethnic, religious and political groups of Afghan society," the declaration read.

The SCO also advocates the formation of Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and drugs, the document added.