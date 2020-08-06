SCO secretary general condoles with Lebanese FM over Beirut explosions

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General Vladimir Norov on Thursday expressed his condolences over the explosions in Beirut, Lebanon

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General Vladimir Norov on Thursday expressed his condolences over the explosions in Beirut, Lebanon.

In a message to Foreign Minister of Lebanon, Nassif Hitti, he expressed his sincere condolences to him as well as to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the deadly explosions in Beirut on August 4.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

As reported, heavy explosions took place in the port in Beirut on August 4, evening. The explosions happened in a warehouse with ammonium nitrate. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diyab said the explosion was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate. It has been reported about numerous dead and wounded people.