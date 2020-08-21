UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Secretary General Felicitates Ashraf Ghani On National Day Of Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:30 PM

SCO Secretary General felicitates Ashraf Ghani on National Day of Afghanistan

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov has sent a felicitation message to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on occasion of the National Day of Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov has sent a felicitation message to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on occasion of the National Day of Afghanistan.

In his message, the Secretary-General stated that the SCO Member States and Afghanistan share old and historic links of common history, culture, civilization, and people to people friendship, and the peace and security in the SCO space is directly linked with the peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Vladimir Norov further added that now it is the time to translate road map for further action of SCO-Afghanistan contact group and road map on enhancing interaction with Observer and Dialogue Partners of SCO, which were adopted during the Heads of State Summit in Bishkek in 2019.

"I am fully convinced that the Shanghai Spirit of SCO can act as a guiding light for approaching all problems of conflict including in Afghanistan and bringing lasting peace, which would further strengthen SCO-Afghanistan relations to promote peace, stability and development in Afghanistan," said the letter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Road Shanghai Bishkek Vladimir Putin 2019 Ashraf Ghani Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Share

Recent Stories

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

30 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

35 minutes ago

Georgia Interested in Resuming Air Traffic With Ru ..

1 minute ago

Putin Appoints Andrei Nesterenko as Russia's New A ..

1 minute ago

Finland Join EU Deal to Purchase AstraZeneca's Pot ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.