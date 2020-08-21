SCO Secretary General felicitates Ashraf Ghani on National Day of Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov has sent a felicitation message to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on occasion of the National Day of Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov has sent a felicitation message to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on occasion of the National Day of Afghanistan.

In his message, the Secretary-General stated that the SCO Member States and Afghanistan share old and historic links of common history, culture, civilization, and people to people friendship, and the peace and security in the SCO space is directly linked with the peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Vladimir Norov further added that now it is the time to translate road map for further action of SCO-Afghanistan contact group and road map on enhancing interaction with Observer and Dialogue Partners of SCO, which were adopted during the Heads of State Summit in Bishkek in 2019.

"I am fully convinced that the Shanghai Spirit of SCO can act as a guiding light for approaching all problems of conflict including in Afghanistan and bringing lasting peace, which would further strengthen SCO-Afghanistan relations to promote peace, stability and development in Afghanistan," said the letter.