SCO Secretary General meets with ED UN Office on Drugs, Crime

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming has met with Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna Ghada Waly.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing cooperation between the SCO and the UN in combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and their precursors, according to SCO Secretariat said here on Friday.

The Secretary-General told the Director-General about the SCO’s specialised mechanisms and emphasised the organisation’s commitment to the three main UN conventions that form the basis of the international drug control system.

Ghada Vali outlined the priority tasks of UNODC on the anti-drug track and informed Mr Zhang Ming about the office’s current activities and long-term plans.

It was agreed to consider the possibility of holding the next high-level joint SCO-UN meeting in Vienna.

APP/asg