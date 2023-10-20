Open Menu

SCO Secretary General Meets With ED UN Office On Drugs, Crime

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SCO Secretary General meets with ED UN Office on Drugs, Crime

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming has met with Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna Ghada Waly.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing cooperation between the SCO and the UN in combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and their precursors, according to SCO Secretariat said here on Friday.

The Secretary-General told the Director-General about the SCO’s specialised mechanisms and emphasised the organisation’s commitment to the three main UN conventions that form the basis of the international drug control system.

Ghada Vali outlined the priority tasks of UNODC on the anti-drug track and informed Mr Zhang Ming about the office’s current activities and long-term plans.

It was agreed to consider the possibility of holding the next high-level joint SCO-UN meeting in Vienna.

APP/asg

Related Topics

United Nations Drugs Vienna Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit ..

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit inaugurated by Saudi Crown Pr ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

1 hour ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

2 hours ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

3 hours ago
Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

3 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

4 hours ago

More Stories From World