BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has a high potential for energy cooperation due to rich oil and gas deposits, cutting-edge technologies and powerful pipelines, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Mutually beneficial cooperation of the SCO in the energy sector has great potential and broad prospects because the SCO has both energy suppliers and consumers, there are energy exporting and importing countries, there are rich oil and gas deposits, in addition, there are pipelines of considerable capacity, advanced technological and engineering potential," Zhang said.

The secretary general noted that in terms of energy, the SCO can be called a miniature version of "a community of a common destiny for mankind.

"

"The SCO countries have long paid increased attention to energy cooperation, carried out highly effective research and practical activities, accumulated valuable experience and achieved fruitful results," Zhang added.

In 2021 the SCO launched a new cooperation mechanism, namely a meeting of energy ministers of the SCO member states, which gave a new impetus to the development of highly efficient energy cooperation within the organization, according to Zhang.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization.