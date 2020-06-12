UrduPoint.com
SCO Secretary Says Summit To Be Attended By UN Chief, Leaders Of Many Countries

Fri 12th June 2020 | 03:44 PM

SCO Secretary Says Summit to Be Attended by UN Chief, Leaders of Many Countries

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, the leaders of Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia and several other countries and international organizations are set to attend this years' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in St. Petersburg, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said on Friday

The SCO summit was scheduled for July 21-23 in tandem with the annual BRICS summit but was postponed to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In addition to the leaders of the SCO countries, the leaders of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are planning to participate in the St. Petersburg summit as heads of observer states in the organization; Vietnam as the chairman of ASEAN; Turkmenistan as an honored guest of the host country; UN Secretary-General and senior administrative officials of the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States], CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the Eurasian Economic Commission," Norov said at a meeting with reporters.

He also expressed confidence that as the epidemiological situation normalizes, and it will also be possible to implement the remaining planned plans of the organization, including holding face-to-face meetings of foreign ministers and national coordinators.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan later joined in 2017.

