SCO Security Councils Chairmen to Discuss Fight Against Separatism, Extremism - Moscow

Security council chairmen of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will discuss counteracting terrorism, separatism, and extremism during the upcoming meeting, the Russian Security Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Security council chairmen of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will discuss counteracting terrorism, separatism, and extremism during the upcoming meeting, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday via teleconference and be chaired by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The last of such a meeting was held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on May 15, 2019.

"They will review further prospects for developing cooperation, first and foremost within the framework of perfecting the SCO members' cooperation mechanism in the areas of counteracting terrorism, separatism, and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, as well as maintaining international data security," the council said in a statement.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It also has four observer states such as Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia. The organization's dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.