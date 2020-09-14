UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Security Councils Chairmen To Discuss Fight Against Separatism, Extremism - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

SCO Security Councils Chairmen to Discuss Fight Against Separatism, Extremism - Moscow

Security council chairmen of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will discuss counteracting terrorism, separatism, and extremism during the upcoming meeting, the Russian Security Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Security council chairmen of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will discuss counteracting terrorism, separatism, and extremism during the upcoming meeting, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday via teleconference and be chaired by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The last of such a meeting was held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on May 15, 2019.

"They will review further prospects for developing cooperation, first and foremost within the framework of perfecting the SCO members' cooperation mechanism in the areas of counteracting terrorism, separatism, and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, as well as maintaining international data security," the council said in a statement.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It also has four observer states such as Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia. The organization's dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Iran Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Armenia Bishkek Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cambodia Mongolia Nepal May 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

15 minutes ago

UAE authorises emergency use of COVID19 vaccine fo ..

15 minutes ago

LA police set $100,000 reward for shooter of two o ..

11 minutes ago

New Covid antibody test can handle larger number o ..

11 minutes ago

RPO holds crime review meeting

11 minutes ago

Remains of French Soldiers Who Fought in Crimean W ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.