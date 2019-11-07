SCO Security Meeting Participants Say Terror Cells Rely on E-Payment Systems for Funding

International terror networks have been increasingly funneling transnational crime proceeds through electronic payment services, security officials from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and international anti-terror agencies said Thursday

Participants of a regular international conference in Uzbekistan of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, issued a joint declaration.

They said that international terrorists were working closely with transnational gangs and used e-payment services, such as Western Union, American Express, PayPal, Yandex.Money and VisaTransfer, as well as crowd-funding platforms, to channel money worldwide.