UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Security Meeting Participants Say Terror Cells Rely On E-Payment Systems For Funding

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

SCO Security Meeting Participants Say Terror Cells Rely on E-Payment Systems for Funding

International terror networks have been increasingly funneling transnational crime proceeds through electronic payment services, security officials from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and international anti-terror agencies said Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) International terror networks have been increasingly funneling transnational crime proceeds through electronic payment services, security officials from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and international anti-terror agencies said Thursday.

Participants of a regular international conference in Uzbekistan of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, issued a joint declaration.

They said that international terrorists were working closely with transnational gangs and used e-payment services, such as Western Union, American Express, PayPal, Yandex.Money and VisaTransfer, as well as crowd-funding platforms, to channel money worldwide.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Uzbekistan Money Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Indones ..

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan&#039;s p ..

37 minutes ago

IMF Notes Progress in Negotiations With Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago

At least 10 dead in northeast Guinea gold mine col ..

2 minutes ago

Special teams to carry out crackdown against hoard ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers, Deutsche Welle to Continue Talk ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.