SCO SG Calls For Peaceful Resolution Of Current Situation In Kyrgyz Republic

Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:45 PM

SCO SG calls for peaceful resolution of current situation in Kyrgyz Republic

Expressing deep concerns over current development in the Kyrgyz Republic, Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov on Thursday called for the parties to engage in a dialogue and search for a peaceful resolution of the situation

"We are deeply concerned about the current developments in the Kyrgyz Republic and call for the parties to engage in a dialogue and search for a peaceful resolution of the situation", he said in a statement issued here by SCO Secretariat.

"We are deeply concerned about the current developments in the Kyrgyz Republic and call for the parties to engage in a dialogue and search for a peaceful resolution of the situation", he said in a statement issued here by SCO Secretariat.

He said, achieving social and political accord in Kyrgyzstan as an SCO member state is important for the security and sustainable development across the SCO countries.

"We hope for speedy stabilisation in the country in line with the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic",he added.

