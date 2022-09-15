UrduPoint.com

SCO Should Be Strengthened As Platform For Constructive Interaction - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said that now the task was to ensure the strengthening of the SCO as a platform for constructive and constructive interaction.

"The task is to ensure the all-round strengthening of the SCO as a platform for constructive and productive interaction," he said.

Putin noted that the organization included countries with different cultural and civilizational traditions, foreign policy guidelines and models of national development.

"However, building work on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, respect for each other's sovereignty and refusal to interfere in internal affairs made it possible to turn this organization into an effective mechanism for multilateral cooperation in a short historical period," Putin said.

