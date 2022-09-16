SCO Slams Unilateral Build-Up of Global Missile Defense Systems - Samarkand Declaration

(@FahadShabbir)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) consider the unilateral build-up of global missile defense systems as a negative trend, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

"The member states once again draw attention to the fact that the unilateral and unrestricted build-up of global missile defense systems by individual countries or groups of states has a negative impact on international security and stability. They consider unacceptable attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of the security of other states," the declaration read.