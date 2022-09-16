SCO States Plan to Build Up Defense, Security Cooperation - Samarkand Declaration

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) intend to build up cooperation in the field of defense and security, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

"The member states noted the results of the Meeting of Ministers of Defense of the SCO Member States (Tashkent, August 24-25, 2022) and spoke in favor of further building up cooperation in the field of defense and security," the document read, noting the importance of regular joint military anti-terrorist drills.