SCO States Say Important to Implement Program to Combat Terrorism - Samarkand Declaration

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have noted the importance of implementing the cooperation program in countering terrorism, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

"The member states expressed deep concern over the threat to security posed by terrorism, separatism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and strongly condemned terrorist acts around the world. They stressed the importance of the consistent implementation of the Program of Cooperation of the SCO Member States in Countering Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism for 2022-2024 (signed in 2021)," the document read.