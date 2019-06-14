UrduPoint.com
SCO States To Continue Cooperation On Disarmament, Nuclear Weapons Control - Declaration

Sumaira FH 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will continue cooperating on disarmament and nuclear weapons control and non-proliferation, the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council, released on Friday, read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will continue cooperating on disarmament and nuclear weapons control and non-proliferation, the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council, released on Friday, read.

"The Member States will continue their cooperation on disarmament, control and nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, arms control and peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as political and diplomatic responses to regional challenges to non-proliferation regimes," the declaration read.

