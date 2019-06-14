SCO States to Continue Defense Cooperation, Conducting Counterterror Drills - Declaration

The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will continue their defense and security cooperation and will also continue regularly conducting joint counterterror military drills, the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council, released on Friday, read

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will continue their defense and security cooperation and will also continue regularly conducting joint counter terror military drills, the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council, released on Friday, read.

"The Member States will continue cooperation in defence and security, interaction in ensuring safety and security of large-scale events, and in training personnel for increasing the capability of the armed forces and competent agencies of the SCO Member States," the declaration read.

"The Member States will continue regular Peace Mission military command-post antiterrorist exercises and similar events held by relevant agencies. In this connection they noted the successful results of the Unity 2018 joint border operation (20 July - 20 October 2018)," the declaration added.