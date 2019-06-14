UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO States To Continue Defense Cooperation, Conducting Counterterror Drills - Declaration

Muhammad Irfan 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:12 PM

SCO States to Continue Defense Cooperation, Conducting Counterterror Drills - Declaration

The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will continue their defense and security cooperation and will also continue regularly conducting joint counterterror military drills, the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council, released on Friday, read

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will continue their defense and security cooperation and will also continue regularly conducting joint counter terror military drills, the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council, released on Friday, read.

"The Member States will continue cooperation in defence and security, interaction in ensuring safety and security of large-scale events, and in training personnel for increasing the capability of the armed forces and competent agencies of the SCO Member States," the declaration read.

"The Member States will continue regular Peace Mission military command-post antiterrorist exercises and similar events held by relevant agencies. In this connection they noted the successful results of the Unity 2018 joint border operation (20 July - 20 October 2018)," the declaration added.

Related Topics

Bishkek July October Border 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

35 minutes ago

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

43 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

45 minutes ago

Over 24,000 refugees entered Europe in 2019

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 170 points 14 June 2 ..

5 minutes ago

KP Cabinet approves retirement age for civil serva ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.