SCO Summit Participants in Bishkek Signed 22 Joint Documents

The participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek have signed 22 joint documents, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek have signed 22 joint documents, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The Bishkek Declaration was the main document adopted at the summit. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted earlier this week that "it reflected the agreed approaches to the further development of the SCO activities."

The declaration covers a broad number of issues, including defense and security cooperation among the SCO member states, a solution to the Syrian crisis and counterterrorism.

The participants of the summit also signed the documents on SCO anti-drug strategy, on the development of interregional cooperation among the SCO members and a road map for further actions of the SCO in Afghanistan. According to Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the road map in question is aimed at supporting Kabul in its fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

The SCO was established back in 2001. It was founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan joined the bloc as full members.