SCO Summit, Scheduled for July 22-23 in St. Petersburg, Postponed - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russia has decided to postpone the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), it could be held closer to the fall, a high-ranking source familiar with the organization of the event told Sputnik.

The SCO summit was planned to be held on July 22-23, 2020 in St.

Petersburg.

"The president decided to postpone the event, move it to a later date, most likely closer to the fall," the source said.

The official explained that this had been done "in connection with the epidemiological situation, given that in almost all the member states of the organization, it has not been fully resolved."