SCO Summit To Be Held As Videoconference, Possibly In November - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will meet via a videoconference, possibly in November, Russian special residential envoy Bakhtier Khakimov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The exact dates will be announced later, it is most likely to be November," the envoy said.

More Stories From World

