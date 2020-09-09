SCO Summit To Be Held As Videoconference, Possibly In November - Russian Envoy
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will meet via a videoconference, possibly in November, Russian special residential envoy Bakhtier Khakimov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The exact dates will be announced later, it is most likely to be November," the envoy said.