UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Summit To Be Held On November 10 As Videoconference - Organizers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:08 PM

SCO Summit to Be Held on November 10 as Videoconference - Organizers

A summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held on November 10 as a videoconference, the Russian chairmanship said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held on November 10 as a videoconference, the Russian chairmanship said Wednesday.

"The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will take place on November 10, 2020, as a videoconference," the chairmanship said.

Related Topics

Russia Shanghai November 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Smog intensity to be lesser this year: SMBR

1 minute ago

National U16 Volleyball Championship from Nov 28 i ..

1 minute ago

SSP vows to protect citizens life, property at any ..

1 minute ago

Fine imposed over violation of labour laws

1 minute ago

CM Punjab took solid steps to change 'Thana cultur ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to start from Oct 26 in district

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.