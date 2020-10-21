SCO Summit To Be Held On November 10 As Videoconference - Organizers
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held on November 10 as a videoconference, the Russian chairmanship said Wednesday.
