SCO Summit To Produce Declaration, Over 20 Documents Expected To Be Adopted - Kremlin Aide

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 07:18 PM

SCO Summit to Produce Declaration, Over 20 Documents Expected to Be Adopted - Kremlin Aide

The results of the SCO summit in Samarkand will be recorded in a declaration, more than 20 documents are also expected to be adopted, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The results of the SCO summit in Samarkand will be recorded in a declaration, more than 20 documents are also expected to be adopted, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"After the discussion, the main outcomes of the summit will be recorded in the Samarkand Declaration of the SCO. This is the main document of the current summit, and it is intended to reflect the consolidated positions of all countries on the further development of the organization and current topics on the global and regional agenda," he told reporters.

"A significant package of documents is expected to be adopted, somewhere more than 20 have been worked out and agreed upon. Among them is the next five-year comprehensive plan for the implementation of the provisions of the treaty on long-term good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation for 2023-2027. Also, a roadmap for a gradual increase in the share national currencies in mutual settlements," Ushakov explained.

