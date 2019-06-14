SCO Supports Coordination of All Countries' Efforts in Fight Against WMD - Declaration

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states support the coordination of efforts by all countries in the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and the arms race, according to the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council.

"The Member States believe that increasing challenges and security threats that are becoming cross-border in their nature such as terrorism, the spread of terrorist and extremist ideology, including on the internet, returning foreign terrorist fighters, proliferation of the weapons of mass destruction, the risk of an arms race... require special attention, close coordination and constructive cooperation of the entire international community," the document says.