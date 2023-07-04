SCO Supports Strengthening Global Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime - Declaration

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states are in favor of strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, the SCO said in its New Delhi Declaration on Tuesday.

"The member states that are parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons stand for strict observance of the provisions of the treaty, the comprehensive and balanced promotion of all the goals and principles set forth in it, the strengthening of the global regime for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and the continuation of the process of nuclear disarmament," the declaration said.