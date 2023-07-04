SCO Supports Use of National Currencies in Mutual Settlements - Declaration

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is in favor of implementation of a roadmap to increase the use of national currencies in mutual settlements by member states that are interested in this, the organization's New Delhi Declaration said on Tuesday.

"They (member states) called for the implementation by interested member states of a road map to gradually increase the share of national currencies in mutual settlements," the declaration read.